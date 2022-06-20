Mira Bhayander: BJP, Shiv Sena spar over inauguration of MBMC’s first auditorium

After a bitter battle over claiming credit for various developmental projects including Buddha Vihar amidst a clamour to get noticed in invitation cards, a fresh row is brewing between the local BJP and Shiv Sena leaderships in the twin-city. This time over the inauguration of the first drama theatre (auditorium) near the Dahisar check-post in Kashimira.

The announcement recently made by Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik that he intends to get the auditorium inaugurated at the hands of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday – July 27, has triggered sharp criticism from the BJP-especially the Mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale. “ I have the utmost respect for our chief minister, but directly making such announcements without taking anybody into confidence is uncalled for. Moreover, it’s the prerogative of the Mayor to take a decision on such inaugural ceremonies. I will soon write a letter. “said Hasnale. The BJP has contended that the auditorium has been constructed on an amenity space on the virtue of a funding pattern which has been obtained in exchange for transfer development rights (TDR) given by none other than the MBMC which commands exclusive rights over the property.

Neither funds from the state government, nor from the legislator’s kitty has been used for the project. Notably, Uddhav Thackeray laid the foundation stone for the auditorium on August 31, 2015.