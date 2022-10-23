Mira-Bhayander: Another case of extortion filed against self-styled editor

Representative Image | File

Mira-Bhayander: Another case of extortion has been registered against the self-proclaimed journalist who, along with his three accomplices including a woman, were held trying to extort money from a plastic bag trader in Bhayandar on September 28.

Claiming to be the co-editor of a local newspaper, Dhiraj Dubey (38) had extorted Rs 7,000 from a plastic packaging material trader in Bhayandar, a fortnight prior to his arrest in another case, by accusing him of selling material which was banned by the government.

The accused started demanding Rs 25,000 from the trader to hush up the matter. After negotiations the demand was scaled down and the trader paid Rs 7,000.

An offence under Sections 384 and 385 of the IPC for extortion was registered at the Navghar police station on October 20.

Investigations were underway to ascertain his involvement in similar crimes of extortion and blackmailing from traders with threats of registering cases for selling thin plastic bags in the twin-city.