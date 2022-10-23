e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayander: Another case of extortion filed against self-styled editor

Mira-Bhayander: Another case of extortion filed against self-styled editor

Claiming to be the co-editor of a local newspaper, Dhiraj Dubey (38) had extorted Rs 7,000 from a plastic packaging material trader in Bhayandar, a fortnight prior to his arrest in another case

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Follow us on

Mira-Bhayander: Another case of extortion has been registered against the self-proclaimed journalist who, along with his three accomplices including a woman, were held trying to extort money from a plastic bag trader in Bhayandar on September 28.

Read Also
Bhayandar: 4, including self-proclaimed newspaper editor, remanded 2-days custody for extortion bid
article-image

Claiming to be the co-editor of a local newspaper, Dhiraj Dubey (38) had extorted Rs 7,000 from a plastic packaging material trader in Bhayandar, a fortnight prior to his arrest in another case, by accusing him of selling material which was banned by the government.

The accused started demanding Rs 25,000 from the trader to hush up the matter. After negotiations the demand was scaled down and the trader paid Rs 7,000.

An offence under Sections 384 and 385 of the IPC for extortion was registered at the Navghar police station on October 20.

Investigations were underway to ascertain his involvement in similar crimes of extortion and blackmailing from traders with threats of registering cases for selling thin plastic bags in the twin-city.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Airports' parking charges sky-high, need immediate reduction, demands Watchdog Foundation

Mumbai Airports' parking charges sky-high, need immediate reduction, demands Watchdog Foundation

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC in fix as clarity eludes funding of road widening work

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC in fix as clarity eludes funding of road widening work

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray slams Shinde-Fadnavis government for its dilly-dallying over...

Mumbai updates: Uddhav Thackeray slams Shinde-Fadnavis government for its dilly-dallying over...

Mira-Bhayander: Another case of extortion filed against self-styled editor

Mira-Bhayander: Another case of extortion filed against self-styled editor

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray demands declaration of wet drought, financial aid to farmers hit hard...

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray demands declaration of wet drought, financial aid to farmers hit hard...