Mumbai

Updated on

Mira Bhayander: 2 auto-rickshaw thieves held for theft cases, Rs 9 lakh recovered

By Suresh Golani

Based on a tip-off supported by advanced technical surveillance, the police team zeroed in on the duo who have been identified as- Chetan Surendra Vishwakarma and Abhijeet Prakash Hejib

The police team with the recovered stolen booty and autorickshaws
The police team with the recovered stolen booty and autorickshaws

Sleuths of the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate have arrested two notorious thieves for their involvement in a spate of auto-rickshaw lifting and theft cases in and around the region. Alarmed by the sudden rise in chain snatching cases in the Vasai-Virar belt, Senior Police Inspector- Suresh Warade under the supervision of DCP (Zone III)- Prashant Waghunde apart from scanning footage captured by Close Circuit Tele-Vision (CCTV) cameras at crime scenes and possible getaway routes also intensified vigilance and activated their core informer network to get a clue about the culprits who were using auto-rickshaws to commit the thefts.

Based on a tip-off supported by advanced technical surveillance, the police team zeroed in on the duo who have been identified as- Chetan Surendra Vishwakarma (22) – a resident of Virar and his partner-in-crime- Abhijeet Prakash Hejib (19) who stayed in the Ayre Gaon area of Dombivali.

After rounds of sustained interrogation, the duo confessed to their involvement in 19 offences including nine auto-rickshaw lifting cases and ten snatching crimes committed by them in Virar, Manekpur, Arnala, Nallasopara, Kashimira and Malwani in Malad, police said.

Apart from recovering stolen ornaments worth around Rs. 6 lakhs, the investigating team also seized nine auto-rickshaws valued at Rs.3.19 lakh from the possession of the duo who have been remanded to custody. Further investigations were underway.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in