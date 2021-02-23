Mira Bhayander: 2 auto-rickshaw thieves held for theft cases, Rs 9 lakh recovered

Sleuths of the Mira Bhayandar- Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate have arrested two notorious thieves for their involvement in a spate of auto-rickshaw lifting and theft cases in and around the region. Alarmed by the sudden rise in chain snatching cases in the Vasai-Virar belt, Senior Police Inspector- Suresh Warade under the supervision of DCP (Zone III)- Prashant Waghunde apart from scanning footage captured by Close Circuit Tele-Vision (CCTV) cameras at crime scenes and possible getaway routes also intensified vigilance and activated their core informer network to get a clue about the culprits who were using auto-rickshaws to commit the thefts.

Based on a tip-off supported by advanced technical surveillance, the police team zeroed in on the duo who have been identified as- Chetan Surendra Vishwakarma (22) – a resident of Virar and his partner-in-crime- Abhijeet Prakash Hejib (19) who stayed in the Ayre Gaon area of Dombivali.