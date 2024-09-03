 Mira-Bhayandar's Planned Multi-Faith Crematorium Set To Be Shifted After Massive Public Outcry
Spread across an area of 16,190 square meters (survey number 247), the crematorium was supposed to offer separate spaces to perform the last rites for the Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Lingayat, and Jain communities.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
article-image

Mira-Bhayandar: The site earmarked for the construction of an all-faith environmentally friendly crematorium, burial ground-cemetery in the Navghar area of Bhayandar (east) is all set to be shifted after a massive public uproar by local residents opposing the facility amidst a densely populated residential locality.

Setting a unique example of communal harmony and to give the departed a respectful final journey, the state government had allocated funds amounting Rs 15 crore for the construction of the facility. Notably, this was the first of its kind facility to be built in the state. However, owing to a strong opposition by local residents mainly from the Indralok area who even threatened to boycott the elections, Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik who had mooted the proposal has requested the civic administration to relocate the facility in respect of the sentiments expressed by people.

About The Letter Of MBMC Chief Sanjay Katkar

In his letter to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) chief Sanjay Katkar, the legislator has sought relocation of the facility to a suitable faraway place ensuring that citizens are not inconvenienced. Expressing doubts about politically motivated vested interests behind the opposition, Sarnaik said, “My sole aim was to provide some relief to kin of the departed soul, as there is insufficient cremation and burial space in the rapidly growing twin-city. However, if people are inconvenienced there is no point in continuing with the creation of the facility. I have requested the commissioner to change the reservation of the plot and divert the funds for other public-oriented amenities. I will extend my full support in the reservation change process by communicating with the state government authorities.”

With the latest development, the MBMC is likely to scrap the ongoing crematorium project and limit the development work on the land by creating just a garden.

About Maharashtra's 1st All Faith Crematorium

Spread across an area of 16,190 square meters (survey number 247), the crematorium was supposed to offer separate spaces to perform the last rites for the Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Lingayat, and Jain communities. This apart from a series of covered pavilions, rainwater harvesting system, LED lights running on solar power, ample parking space, closed circuit television CCTV) cameras, drinking water facilities, and separate washrooms for men and women.

