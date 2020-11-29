Mira Bhayandar's new journalists' body elected

Rajdev Tiwari, Editor of the 'Bhayandar Satta', has been unanimously elected as the president of the Mira-Bhayandar Mahanagarpalika Vartahar Sangh, an apex body of journalists in the twin-city.

Continuing the tradition of selecting the committee on mutual consent, members of the Sangh, under the guidance of senior scribes — including Milind Limaye and founder president Rajendra Kamble — selected the new executive team.

While Namdev Kashid (Punya Nagri) has been appointed as general secretary, Sachin Sawant (Sakaal) and Aftab Khan (City Headlines) were selected as vice-president and treasurer respectively.

Committee members include Aniket Deshmukh (Prahar), Seema Gupta (Jan Kalyan), Bhavik Patil ( Maharashtra Times), and Ravindra Upadhyay ( Lakshdhari).

While Suresh Golani (The Free Press Journal) and Raju Kale (Pudhari) have been tasked with the responsibility of being advisors to the new committee, Suraj Prakash Sandesar ( Suraj Prakash) has been appointed to share the responsibility of handling the office premises of the association located in the ground floor of MBMC’s main administrative building in Bhayandar.

“Apart from tackling other issues, my main goal would be to ensure own homes for media-persons under the government scheme,“ said Tiwari.

Outgoing president Prakash Nagne extended his best wishes to the new team.