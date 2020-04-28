Mira Bhayandar's BJP corporator Ganesh Shetty opts out from honorarium for next 28 months

In support of the battle against the deadly coronavirus, BJP corporator Ganesh Shetty has voluntarily decided not draw his honorarium and other perks from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) for the next 28 months which is entire remaining tenure of the civic house till August 2022.

Shetty has officially informed the Municipal Commissioner about his decision. Apart from other perks, the MBMC doles out Rs.10,000 as honorarium to the corporators every month.

Another BJP corporator and former standing committee chairman- Adv. Ravi Vyas had also decided not to withdraw his honorarium for the next six months.

However, counterparts from their own party and those cutting across party lines are yet to take an inspiration from the duo. Both the corporators have suggested the civic administration to initiate austerity measures and start trimming expenses in view of the upcoming economic crisis.

With 61 corporators, the BJP rules the 95-member house in the MBMC and if every member cutting across party lines volunteers to sacrifice his/her honorarium in a similar manner the civic body can save crores of rupees and accordingly make budgetary allocations to battle coronavirus and utilize the remaining funds for the economic crisis which is looming ahead.