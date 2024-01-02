Mira-Bhayandar: Zero Dog Breeding A Distant Dream For MBMC As Sterilisation Figures Limited to Just 5,122 In 2023

Ongoing sterilization process at centre in Uttan | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: Despite an alarming rise in the number of stray dogs in the twin-city, the zero breeding initiative continues to remain a distant dream for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). As per official statistics sourced from MBMC’s veterinary department only 5,122 dogs had been operated at its lone sterilization centre at Shire Gaothan in Uttan in 2023. After changing various agencies, the civic administration had entrusted the responsibility of sterilization to a Bhayandar based trust in November, 2022. After price revision, the MBMC which now pays 1,650 per dog for sterilization irrespective of their gender has made a payment amounting around ₹60 lakh to the trust till August, 2023.

Sterilization centre | FPJ

The Zero Dog Breeding Initiative

The contract involves pick-up of stray dog, sterilizing them, administration of Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV), post-operative care and releasing them back to their territory within a week. The sterilization process at the centre had hit a roadblock with a sudden onslaught of a tick-borne disease which threatened the lives of stray dogs in August, this year. As a preventive measure, the centre was closed for some weeks to carry out the disinfection process for getting rid of the ticks (Ixodida) which had infested the centre. ”Apart from equipping the centre with 100 cages and a van, it is being ensured that the agency has a qualified team of doctors, dog catchers and supporting staff to conduct the sterilization process in a scientific manner. The centre is under 24x7 CCTV surveillance.” said head of MBMC's veterinary department- Dr Vikram Niratle.

Dog cages at Centre | FPJ

MBMC's Goal To Ensure Zero Breeding

The MBMC claims to have sterilized 44,935 dogs in 18 years from 2004 to 2022 under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) project which was launched in 2004 with an aim to achieve 100 percent sterilization coverage to ensure zero breeding.

In total, it has spent a whopping more than ₹4 crore on the project in all these years and yet uncertainty continues to prevail over the target. While the sterilization figures reflect the lack of pace in the dog sterilization drive, the MBMC plans to open one more centre to intensify the speed.