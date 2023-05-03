 Mira Bhayandar: Youth held for beating up disabled hawker
The hawker Saddam Hussain, 29, was selling fruits near the Bakery Lane area when the accused Jason took away four bananas from his handcart without paying for them. When confronted, Jason picked up a quarrel and started thrashing Hussain. Passer-bys intervened and saved the victim.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
Mira Bhayandar: Youth held for beating up disabled hawker

The Bhayandar police arrested a youth on charges of assaulting a 29-year-old physically challenged hawker in Bhayandar West on Monday. The action followed after a video clip of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

article-image

Following a complaint, the police registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 92 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act-2016 for intentionally insulting or intimidating with intent to humiliate a person with a disability in any place within public view.

The act attracts six months imprisonment, extendable to five years with or without a fine.

