Mira Bhayandar: Youth gets 2-years jail for stealing Rs.9,500

Representative Image | File

Mira Bhayandar: The Thane sessions court has sentenced a 24-year-old man to two years of imprisonment for stealing Rs 9,500. The accused was found guilty of committing a house break-in at a tenement in the Ghodbunder village area of Kashimira.

The incident was reported from a tenement located in the Ghodbunder village area of Kashimira on October 22, 2020. Two people broke the house and walked away with Rs. 9,500 in cash and a mobile phone.

The Kashimira police arrested one accused, identified as Niraj Munnalal Prasad (22) within hours of the crime while his accomplice continues to remain elusive. The investigating team, led by PSI Dagdu Kakde under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare, collected strong evidence and filed a watertight charge sheet against the accused in 2021.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 500

Judicial Magistrate First Class AR Shendge passed the order after finding Prasad (now 24) guilty of offences under sections 34 and 380 of the IPC. Apart from two years' imprisonment, the court also slapped a fine of Rs 500, failing which the convict will have to spend two more days in jail.

The case was selected as this month’s best conviction by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police chief, Sadanand Date, who also felicitated the Kashimira police personnel for their collective efforts. Notably, the MBVV police has been able to reach a justified closure in many IPC cases, hence crossing the conviction rate of 89.63 percent.

