Mira-Bhayandar: Youth sets memorial stone at Vasai Fort on fire to shoot Instagram reel; video goes viral

Mira-Bhayandar: Youth desecrates memorial stone at Vasai Fort to shoot Instagram reel; video goes viral |

A viral video showing the desecration of a memorial stone at Vasai Fort has sparked widespread outrage and demands for action against the perpetrator.

A video of the incident has been uploaded on the YouTube channel of a local news channel HP Live. The video shows a youth allegedly carving an 'S' on the stone before setting it on fire, accompanied by a song that ends with the word 'bewafa'.

Fort's conservationist calls for action

Fort's conservationist Shridatta Raut has written to the ASI, urging them to take action against the youth responsible for damaging the memorial stone stated a report in Mid-Day. Raut emphasized the historical significance of the memorials and called the act an insult to the martyred soldiers. Despite these pleas, no formal complaint has been registered so far.

Lack of security at the fort

Raut highlighted other factors contributing to the deterioration of the fort and its artifacts. He mentioned that the memorials suffer damage from weather conditions and are also subject to mistreatment by visitors.

Instances of people playing cricket, walking on the memorials, and even defecating in the absence of proper facilities have been reported. Raut criticized the authorities for their inaction in protecting the fort, pointing out that although 14 security guards were assigned, only four are present on a daily basis.

Response from police authorities

Senior Inspector Ranjeet Andhale of Vasai police station confirmed that no complaint had been received from the ASI regarding the incident. However, the superintendent with ASI, Kailash Shinde, responsible for Vasai fort, stated that a complaint had been lodged concerning the creation of an Instagram reel featuring the memorial stones. The ASI will notify the police and initiate an investigation, leading to the registration of an FIR.