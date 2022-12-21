e-Paper Get App
Mira Bhayandar: Woman loses ₹5.40 lakh in fake gold investment scheme

A complaint was registered with the cyber cell and the Bhayandar police station.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo
Bhayandar: A 42-year-old housewife from Bhayandar became the latest target of cyber-crooks who cheated her of Rs 5.40 lakh by offering whopping returns on investments in international gold spot trading.

In her statement to the Bhayandar police, the complainant said that she was informed by her kin about a UK based company having its office in Haryana which generated 10 to 30 percent profits on investments.

The complainant downloaded the application mentioned on the company’s website and deposited small amounts in the initial stages. After being assured of an immediate profit of Rs 96 on an investment amounting Rs 10,00, the complainant went to deposit Rs 5.40 lakh via multiple transactions through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mode of payment in specified account numbers between 10 August-2022 to 10 November-2022.

However, a few weeks later the company’s website, mobile application and WhatsApp number were not working anymore.

Realising she was duped; a complaint was registered with the cyber cell and the Bhayandar police station. 

