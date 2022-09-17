Mira Bhayandar: Woman jumps to death with daughter from terrace of building

Mira-Bhayandar: In a horrifying incident, a 28-year-old woman, along with her six-year-old daughter allegedly jumped to death from the terrace of six storey building in Kashimira on Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported from the Gaurav Galaxy building located in the Nityanand Nagar area of Kashimira at around 2.30 pm on Saturday, the police said.

The family including the woman, her husband and two daughters aged six and three years (name withheld) resided in the ground floor flat of the building. The security guard noticed both lying in the pool of blood and informed the woman’s husband and the police. The woman’s younger daughter was alone in the flat, when the incident occurred.

According to the police, the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the building revealed that the woman along with her elder daughter went to the sixth floor in the elevator and reached the terrace and a few minutes later their bodies were found in a pool of blood on the porch of the building.

Both were rushed to a nearby private hospital but were declared dead on arrival due to multiple injuries. Ruling out any type of foul play, the husband of the woman who runs a stationery store in the area in his statement to the police said that her wife was showing signs of suicidal tendency and was not getting sleep for the past couple of days.

“While the exact reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, we are probing all angles and taking statements of relatives and neighbours to check if there was any foul play.” said an investigating officer. Meanwhile an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at the Kashimira police station.