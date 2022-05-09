Mira-Bhayandar: Woman held for running sex racket via Whatsapp; 2 girls rescued

Officials from the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police busted yet another high profile prostitution racket and arrested one woman in Mira Road on Sunday afternoon. The accused woman used social messaging platforms including-WhatsApp application to communicate with other pimps and their potential clients by sharing photographs of women they had to offer for the rendezvous.

Acting on a tip-off received by ASI- Umesh Patil about immoral trafficking of women, the AHTU led by Senior Police Inspector- Sampatrao Patil established contact with the woman through a decoy customer. After striking the deal, the decoy informed the police who laid a trap at the Shanti Shopping Center in Mira Road and apprehended the woman identified as-duo including the auto-driver identified as-Jyotsna alias Jyoti.

Two girls who according to the police were forced into prostitution activities were also rescued from the clutches of the racketeer. A case under section 370 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered against the woman who has been remanded to custody. Further investigations were underway.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 06:36 PM IST