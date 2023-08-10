 Mira-Bhayandar: Woman Among 2 Cops Arrested For Molesting Girls At Pvt. Training Academy In Nallasopara
The main accused Samadhan Gawde and his female colleague have been booked under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 08:03 PM IST
POCSO Act | Representational pic

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested two cops including a woman attached to the railway police force for their alleged involvement in sexually exploiting minor girl students enrolled at a private training academy in Nallasopara.

According to the police the accused constable has been identified as- Samadhan Gawde (28) who and his 25-year-old female colleague (name withheld) have been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC for stalking and outraging the modesty of women, stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012 as both the girls are minors and Information (amended ) Technology Act.

Female cop also involved

Despite being a railway police constable, Gawde was actively attached to a private academy in Nallasopara which imparts training to aspirants willing to join the police and military force, said the police. However, it is alleged that Gawde not only touched the minor girl students inappropriately during the physical training sessions and stalked them, but also sent lewd messages and tormented them by making obscene video calls on their mobile phones. It is alleged that his female colleague also assisted him in the crime.

Girls parents register complaint with police

Fed up of the mental and physical harassment, two of the girl students narrated their ordeal to the parents who immediately registered a complaint with the police. “After receiving the complaint, our team  immediately swung into action and after verifications arrested the accused who were remanded to custody after they were produced before the district sessions court on Thursday,” said an officer who is privy to the investigations. Not ruling out more girls being targeted and harassed by the accused, the police are conducting a detailed probe into the matter. 

