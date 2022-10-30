e-Paper Get App
Mira Bhayandar: Woes aggravate in absence of MBMC's traffic policy

A blend of rural, urban, coastal, tribal and industrial pockets, the twin-city is spread over an area of 79.4 sq km.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 08:20 AM IST
article-image
Mira Bhayandar: Woes aggravate in absence of MBMC’s traffic policy | File
A blend of rural, urban, coastal, tribal and industrial pockets, the twin-city is spread over an area of 79.4 sq km.

Of the total road length, 5km is covered by the national highways, 3.5km by state highways and the remaining major and other internal roads have a total length of 312km. However, the density of vehicles in the twin-city is extremely high as compared to the road network spanning 320.5km. As per rough estimates there are more than one lakh vehicles, including 20,000 auto-rickshaws plying in and out of the twin-city.

Of the total road length, 5km is covered by the national highways, 3.5km by state highways and the remaining major and other internal roads have a total length of 312km. However, the density of vehicles in the twin-city is extremely high as compared to the road network spanning 320.5km. As per rough estimates there are more than one lakh vehicles, including 20,000 auto-rickshaws plying in and out of the twin-city.

Realising that the absence of a proper traffic management plan had become a roadblock to the all-round development of the twin-city, the MBMC had hired a private consultancy firm to conduct a survey of road traffic movement and provide a blueprint for a systematic traffic management.

As per the roads inventory, there are 84 roads, including divided two-way single roads, divided two-way roads and one-way single roads. Apart from identifying accident-prone areas,the survey has identified 20 roads like Mira Bhayandar main road, NavgharRoad,Balaram Patil Road, Silver Park Signal and Shrikant Dhadwe Road in the first phase for decongestion.

Issues related to traffic and transportation like one-way systems, signal synchronisation,illegal rickshawmenace, hawker-free roads, pavements, no-parking zones, etc have remained on the backburner for the past more than two years.

The traffic police is also working with a skeletal staff of 104 personnel and five officers supported by 150 traffic wardens.There are 30 traffic signals in the twin-city.

