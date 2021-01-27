Mira Bhayandar: With timely intervention, cops save diamond broker on the verge of suicide

Timely intervention and well-coordinated efforts by personnel attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate, helped save the life of a young entrepreneur who had sent a message to his relatives about his intention to commit suicide owing to business losses.

According to the police, the 19-year-old Virar resident (name withheld) is an aspiring diamond trader who currently works as a broker of precious stones at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) market in Mumbai.

As usual, the teen left home for his workplace on January 22, but did not return, following which his relatives registered a missing person report at the Virar police station.

A day later he began posting messages from his social media account stating that he was planning to take the extreme step due to huge losses in his business.

The police were alerted about the messages. Sensing the seriousness of the issue, a police team led by Senior Police Inspector Suresh Warade, under the supervision of DCP (Zone III) Prashant Waghunde, immediately swung into action and on the virtue of technical surveillance via tower location of the broker’s phone, managed to track him to Nallasopara railway station on Monday.

The police personnel spoke at length about his psychological distress and counselled him before handing him over to his relatives.

In a similar operation involving Facebook (FB) officials in Ireland and the personnel attached to the Delhi, Mumbai, and Navghar police station, the suicide bid of a 24-year-old man was successfully thwarted in Bhayandar in August, last year.

In that case, the person worked as a cook at a hotel in the Golden Nest area and was under stress apparently due to financial and other issues which had cropped up in his life due to the the COVID-19 outbreak.