Mira Bhayandar: Wine shop staffers apprehended for over-the-counter-sale, defying lockdown rules

Despite a series of crackdown against them by the Thane (rural) police, a section of wine shop and beer vending outlets in the twin-city continue taking undue advantage of the relaxations, thus defeating the entire purpose of the stop-gap arrangements put in place by the district administration to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Less than 48 hours after a wine shop was taken to task for defying lockdown rules and relaxation protocols by selling Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from its premises, another establishment was raided for their involvement in a similar wrongdoing.

Based on information, a police team swooped down on Dadar Wines in Bhayandar (west) on Sunday and apprehended staffers as they allegedly indulged in over-the-counter-sale, police said. “The trio including sales-staff and manager were booked under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, provisions of the IPC for disobeying orders duly promulgated by a public servant, disaster management and epidemic act,” confirmed Bhosale.

Despite action by the police, the excise department which functions under the aegis of the district collector has failed to tighten the screw on errant liquor vends. The Thane (rural) police has already sought cancellation of licenses of those establishments in the twin-city, which were found to be selling IMFL, beer, wine and other alcoholic drinks during the lockdown period, last month.

Notably, the district collector, who himself heads the district disaster management authority is empowered to assess the severity of offences and decide the quantum of punishments which range from monetary penalties, temporary suspension of licenses and even permit termination. Home delivery of liquor has been permitted within the limits of various municipalities in the district, with the exception of containment zones in these areas.