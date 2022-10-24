Mira Bhayandar: Water cooler installed by MBMC bite dust

Water coolers installed by Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation have not been in use for long time. |

Mira Bhayandar: The number of water cooler installed by Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) are either gathering dust of out of use since almost the day they were installed.

Social activists from Mira Bhayandar have sought detailed information from the civic administration under the Right to Information Act about the number of water coolers installed in the twin-city, total money spent on them, and the present running status of such units.

On one hand, MBMC has been asking for financial support from the government and its agencies like the MMRDA to execute most of its developmental projects. However, on the other hand, the civic body is spending tax-payers' money without any reason.

The demands have been raised after observing the current status of water coolers in the twin-city, the presence of water-coolers (cold drinking water dispensing units) which are lying neglected and gathering dust in some of the spots in Bhayandar.

"While some of the water cooler kiosks have been taken over by hawkers to display their wares, others which are out-of-use, have been reduced to advertising space for the concerned contractor to hog cheap publicity." said activist Azim Tamboli.