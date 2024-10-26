 Mira Bhayandar: Virar Police Arrest 4 Within 24 Hours For Robbing & Assaulting 35-Year-Old Bus Conductor Under Guise Of Offering Help
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Bhayandar: Virar Police Arrest 4 Within 24 Hours For Robbing & Assaulting 35-Year-Old Bus Conductor Under Guise Of Offering Help

Mira Bhayandar: Virar Police Arrest 4 Within 24 Hours For Robbing & Assaulting 35-Year-Old Bus Conductor Under Guise Of Offering Help

According to the police, the conductor, who was headed to his workplace in Andheri, was waiting for a bus to reach the Virar railway station at around 3:30 am on 20, October. A Maruti Ertiga car with four occupants stopped near him and offered to drop him at the railway station.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mira Bhayandar: Less than 24 hours after they brutally assaulted and robbed a 35-year-old bus conductor on knife point under the guise of offering him a lift, four people have been arrested by the Virar police for their alleged involvement in the crime. Notably, a sticker on the car helped cops track down the accused.

According to the police, the conductor, who was headed to his workplace in Andheri, was waiting for a bus to reach the Virar railway station at around 3:30 am on 20, October. A Maruti Ertiga car with four occupants stopped near him and offered to drop him at the railway station. The unsuspecting victim agreed and boarded the car. However, he was driven to a secluded area where he was brutally assaulted and robbed of his valuables including cash, Bluetooth, and a mobile phone at knifepoint.

Read Also
Mira Bhayandar: 22 Years After Death, Senior Citizen Arrested For Impersonating Deceased To Seize...
article-image

The quartet fled after pushing him out near a dargah. The conductor immediately alerted the police about the incident. An investigating team checked closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the crime scene and possible getaway routes. A suspicious car pasted with the logo of a human rights organisation was spotted by the team. Based on the logo, the police traced the owner who claimed that he had given his car to Ashraf Issaquah who was taken into custody from Borivali within 24 hours.

Accused Arrested

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar Sees Average Of Over One Suicide Daily, RTI Shows; 218 Suicides Reported In First 9 Months Of 2024
Mira Bhayandar Sees Average Of Over One Suicide Daily, RTI Shows; 218 Suicides Reported In First 9 Months Of 2024
Real Estate In Industrial & Logistics Record Over 50% Demand Growth In Jul-Sep Quarter: Savills Report
Real Estate In Industrial & Logistics Record Over 50% Demand Growth In Jul-Sep Quarter: Savills Report
Prakash Raj Opens Up About Feeling 'Helpless' After Losing 5-Year-Old Son Sidharth: 'Some Wounds Are Deeper Than Flesh'
Prakash Raj Opens Up About Feeling 'Helpless' After Losing 5-Year-Old Son Sidharth: 'Some Wounds Are Deeper Than Flesh'
Mira Bhayandar: SVEEP Initiative Uses 'Mehendi' Art & Street Plays To Boost Voter Turnout In Twin-City Ahead Of Assembly Elections
Mira Bhayandar: SVEEP Initiative Uses 'Mehendi' Art & Street Plays To Boost Voter Turnout In Twin-City Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Ashraf confessed to the crime and revealed the names of his accomplices- Alinijar Ahmed Khan (22), Ravikumar Gautam (26), and Akash Modanwal (22) who were also arrested. The police impounded the car and recovered the stolen valuables from the possession of the accused who have been booked under sections 309(6) for committing robbery while voluntarily causing hurt and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Not ruling out the involvement of the quartet in more such cases, the Virar police are investigating the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayandar Sees Average Of Over One Suicide Daily, RTI Shows; 218 Suicides Reported In First 9...

Mira Bhayandar Sees Average Of Over One Suicide Daily, RTI Shows; 218 Suicides Reported In First 9...

Mira Bhayandar: SVEEP Initiative Uses 'Mehendi' Art & Street Plays To Boost Voter Turnout In...

Mira Bhayandar: SVEEP Initiative Uses 'Mehendi' Art & Street Plays To Boost Voter Turnout In...

Mira Bhayandar: Virar Police Arrest 4 Within 24 Hours For Robbing & Assaulting 35-Year-Old Bus...

Mira Bhayandar: Virar Police Arrest 4 Within 24 Hours For Robbing & Assaulting 35-Year-Old Bus...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners; PM Modi Likely To Hold 12...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners; PM Modi Likely To Hold 12...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Releases 2nd List With 23 Candidates, Includes 3 Mumbai Seats

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress Releases 2nd List With 23 Candidates, Includes 3 Mumbai Seats