Mira-Bhayandar: Veteran Singer Usha Mangeshkar Lays Foundation Stone For Gurukul-Style Musical Academy

Usha Mangeshkar lays foundation stone as Sanjay Katkar and others watch during ceremony | FPJ

Renowned playback singer Usha Mangeshkar laid the foundation stone for the construction a Gurukul-style music academy in the Ideal Park area of Mira Road on Wednesday.

Municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar, legislators-Geeta Jain and Pratap Sarnaik were present at the ceremony.

The first-of-its-kind academy in the state is being constructed in memory of her elder sister and Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

Usha Mangeshkar is the youngest sister of Lata Mangeshkar.

The education module of the academy will be designed keeping in mind professional music courses in line with various certifications offered by recognised music universities.

