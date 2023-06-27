Mira-Bhayandar: Two Serial Bike Lifters Held From Air-Conditioned Dormitory In Borivali

The Kashimira crime detection unit police have arrested two serial bike lifters. The police team was investigating a bike theft case reported from an open parking space in the Pleasant Park area of Kashimira in which a Suzuki Access bike worth ₹45,000 was stolen by unidentified miscreants. Apart from scanning footage captured by the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the crime spot and possible getaway routes, the team activated their informer network and electronic surveillance system.

Duo's modus operandi was to lift bikes, change mobile numbers

Based on a tip-off the police team apprehended the duo identified as- Tigon Iris Álvarez (28) and Arif Aseem Shaikh (31) from an air conditioned dormitory in Borivali. While Tigon, who is a resident of Jankalyan Nagar in Malad, confessed to his involvement in 20 bike lifting cases, Arif who stays in Goregaon is involved in three cases. The duo would take shelter in the dormitory after committing the crimes and constantly changed their mobile numbers to dodge the police. The police have recovered stolen vehicles including a bike and a Honda Creta car from their possession. The car was apparently used to move around and select bikes parked in unguarded places. An offence under section 379 of the IPC has been registered against the duo who have been remanded to custody. Investigations were on to trace the buyers who purchased the stolen bikes.