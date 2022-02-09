Mira Bhayandar: Two days after spotting, forest department officials capture leopard in dry nullah

Two days after it was spotted in Bhayandar, the leopard was captured by forest department officials on Wednesday evening. The male leopard aged around 4 to 5 years had taken shelter inside a dry nullah located in the railway yard premises in Bhayandar.

The leopard which was caught with the help of trap cameras and tranquilizers has been taken to the rescue unit at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, officials said. Residents of Bhayandar-especially those living in a sprawling slum cluster near the railway property heaved a sigh of relief.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 07:12 PM IST