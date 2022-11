Mira-Bhayandar: Two Booked for selling fake Puma products | Representative Image

Mira-Bhayandar: Two persons were booked for allegedly selling deceptively identical products bearing the trademark and logo of an international clothing brand.

Acting on the complaint registered by the field officer attached to the Puma brand, the Navghar police raided a hosiery store in Bhayandar's Kharigaon on Wednesday. Track pants, shorts and t-shirts bearing fake Puma logos were found at the spot.