Mira-Bhayandar: Twin-City Gets Two More Urban Health & Wellness Centres

Two more urban health and wellness centres (UHWC) also known as Ayushman Arogya Mandir were inaugurated in the twin-city on Tuesday. With the latest additions the number of functional UHWC’s run by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) now stands at eight even as three more facilities are on the anvil.

The UHWC’s located in Ghodbunder village and Mahajan Wadi area of Kashimira were inaugurated by Thane-MP, Naresh Mhaske in the presence of local legislator- Pratap Sarnaik and municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar. With the latest additions, the total number of functional UHWC’s in the twin-city now stands at eight. Three more such facilities are on the anvil.

The first UHWC was inaugurated in the Indralok area of Bhayandar (east) on 1, May, 2023. Designed to deliver comprehensive primary health care bringing medical facilities closer to the homes of people, the centres will offer services including- outdoor patient department, free medicines, collection unit of blood samples/ urine for various types of lab testing, check-up facility for pregnant women, special referral service to specialist doctors and counselling.

“The centres act as the first point of contact for accessing primary health care services in the locality while minimising the out-of-pocket expenditure incurred by citizens-especially from the lower economic strata of the society. The focus is on wellness and delivery of quality health care closer to the community.” said Katkar.

The government hires five staffers including- a qualified MBBS / BAMS doctor, staff nurse, attendant, guard and multi-purpose worker (MPW) at each centre which function from 2 pm to 10 pm. "These Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are getting an encouraging response from citizens. While eight centres are currently functional, two more are ready and will be opened soon.” said City Programme Manager- Aditi Vasaikar.

Each UHWC caters to the medical needs of around 15,000 to 20,000 people while absorbing the pressure of existing public health centres (PHC) as residents need not travel a long distance to avail primary medical care and would get primary medical facilities under one roof close to their homes.

The MBMC also plans to introduce teleconsultation facilities and yoga sessions at these wellness centres. Conceptualised by the central government under the aegis of the national urban health mission (NUHM), the vital healthcare project is being implemented on the virtue of funds provided by the 15th finance commission.