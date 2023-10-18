Mira Bhayandar: Trio Caught Gambling In Kashimira Hotel Room, Booked | Representational Image

Mira Bhayandar: A special team attached to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office (Zone I), led by API D.R. Londhe, arrested three individuals who were caught gambling on card games inside a hotel room in Kashimira on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the team raided Room Number 203 at Hotel Majestic, located in the Mira Gaothan area of Kashimira.

The three men, identified as Anish Bhadresh Vohra (35), Bhumik Prakash Jatania (30), and Darshan Modi (34), were caught red-handed while engaging in gambling activities. In addition to cash amounting to Rs. 8,000 and gambling materials, the police team seized 17 mobile phones and two laptops found in their possession. The trio has been booked under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act-1987.

Owner of property not charged

The mobile phones of the accused contained various betting applications, indicating their involvement in online gambling activities. While the case has been transferred to the Kashimira police station for further investigations, the owner and operator of the establishment, who allegedly allowed the illegal activities on their premises, have not been charged. Moreover, the local police station was unaware of the gambling activities that were taking place within their jurisdiction. In addition to hotel rooms and clubs, it has been revealed that flats in upscale neighborhoods are being rented out to groups for gambling sessions that extend late into the night.