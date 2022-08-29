Mira-Bhayandar: Trader in Bank as Cyber Crooks Clean his Account via Fake Link | Representational Image/Unsplash

A 54-year-old resident of Bhayandar who deals in imitation jewellery received the shock of his life after cyber-criminals siphoned-off more than Rs. 1.57 lakh from his savings accounts even as he was personally present in the bank to check the authenticity of the tele-caller whom he had contacted to enquire about a closed account.

An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act-2008 was registered against the cyber-criminals at the Bhayandar police station on Sunday.

In his statement to the police, the complainant said that his wife’s account in the Bhayandar branch of one of India’s leading private sector banks had turned inoperative. To get this resolved, the complainant looked up the search engine for the customer care number of the bank on the internet and called it up. However, the number he stumbled upon was, in reality, the number of cyber-crooks who had apparently managed to update their number as the customer care number of the bank. After promising to resolve the issue, the caller noted the ATM card numbers and sent a link requesting the victim to click on it.

The complainant complied, but straightaway headed to the bank with the call-in-process and handed over the phone to the on-duty bank executive. Even as the executive was speaking to the caller on the other side, Rs. 1,57,900 was siphoned-off from both the bank accounts via two fraudulent withdrawals. The incident has yet again exposed that cyber-crooks are modifying customer care coordinates of banks and other commercial establishments to push fake numbers at the top of results generated by search engines. Further investigations were on.