Mira Bhayandar to face water cut on January 7 due to repair works

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has urged residents to use water as sparingly as possible as several areas are expected to face water cuts.
According to MBMC’s press release, the water supply in the Mira Bhayandar area will be affected for 24 hours on Thursday due to maintenance work. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has undertaken repair work of the aqueduct at Barvi Water Treatment Plant, Jambul under the water supply scheme. Therefore, the supply will be shut from 12 am on January 7 to (Thursday) to 12 am on January 8 (Friday).
However, the water supply from Shahad Temghar Water Authority (STEM) will continue. The MIDC and STEM water supply authority jointly supply water to the twin city.
Previously, on January 2, a water pipeline burst in Shahad, which led to water-cuts in Bhiwandi and Mira-Bhayandar municipal corporations. The incident took place during the wee hours on January 2, in Shahad area near Kalyan. The main pipeline of STEM water distribution, which supplies water to various areas of Thane district was damaged. This led to lakhs of litres of portable water going ‘down the drain’ in the incident.
