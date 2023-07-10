Mira Bhayandar: Three Held for Acid Attack on Trader Within 36 hours |

Mira Bhayandar:The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police crime branch unit (Zone III) have arrested three, two assailants and one mastermind, for attacking a 42-year-old Virar-based businessman with acid within 36 hours of report.

On July 8, around 8:30pm, two unidentified men hurled a plastic bag filled with acid towards Mobin Asmat Shaikh, 42, who was on his way home on a bike in Gopcharpada, Virar. Mobin sustained severe injuries to his neck and back and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Personal grudge with victim

Through technical analysis and input provided by informants, the crime branch, led by police inspector Pramod Badakh, apprehended both assailants, Sanket Parmeshwar Sharma and Jayesh Rakesh Tare, both residents of Virar. After being interrogated, the duo confessed to the crime and revealed that they had acted on the behest of Mastan Usman Shaikh, who had promised them Rs 4 lakh for the job. Mastan, who works as a contractor and has a criminal background of assault and creating obstructions in government work, nurtured a grudge against Mobin over some personal issues, which is said to be the reason behind ordering the attack. He was immediately arrested by the crime branch.

While the trio have been booked under section 326 (b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, efforts are underway to ascertain the source from where the accused managed to procure the acid. The minimum punishment after conviction in cases related to section 326 (b) of the IPC is 5 years imprisonment, which can be extended up to 7 years with a fine, informed inspector Badakh.