Mira Bhayandar: Thief who stole expensive mobile phones worth ₹22 lakh caught from Gujarat's Valsad | FPJ

Four days after a duo broke open the shutters of a delivery tempo in Kashimira and fled with expensive mobile phones and accessories worth more than Rs. 21.91 lakh, the main accused was arrested from Valsad in Gujarat on Wednesday.

According to the police the theft was reported from the Penkarpada area of Kashimira at around 2:30 am on March 30.

500 CCTV footages scanned

The complainant, who is a transporter, had parked the tempo carrying a consignment of mobile phones and accessories to be delivered to an electronic showroom in Bhayandar next morning. Senior police inspector-Sandip Kadam directed the crime detection unit to conduct investigations into the case. A team led by API-Prashant Gangurde scanned nearly 500 footages captured by CCTV cameras at the crime scene and getaway routes and caught the prime accused who has been identified as-Vishal Ramesh Rajbhar from Valsad in Gujarat.

While stolen booty worth Rs. 21.59 lakh has been recovered from the possession of the accused, his accomplice-Akash Sushil Mandal is still at large. Investigations revealed that Rajbhar is a habitual criminal having several cases of theft and cheating registered against him at police stations in Mumbai, Thane and Valsad. An offence under section 461 (dishonestly breaking open receptacle containing property) and 379 (theft) of the IPC has been registered against the accused who has been remanded to custody. Further investigations were on.