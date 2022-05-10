Mira-Bhayandar: Swachhta mission in limbo, public toilets raise stink

Tall claims of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on the success of the much hyped cleanliness campaigns have turned out to be cosmetic affairs due to the apathy and negligence shown by the private agency towards the upkeep and maintenance of public toilets in the twin-city.

This at a time when the MBMC claims to be on a Swachhta overdrive with the mission of transforming the city into a zero defecation zone. The anomalies were brought to light by Congress corporator- Anil Sawant during the general body meeting on Monday.

Along with free electricity and water, the civic administration is paying Rs. 6 crore every month to the contractor to maintain the community toilets. “Going to a public toilet has become an ordeal for people. Most of the toilets are in a run-down state lacking water, cleanliness, hygiene and some sans taps and even doors. At some places attendants are mostly missing. Clauses of the contract are brazenly violated and sanitation inspectors are turning a blind eye.” alleged Sawant.

Cutting across party lines, elected representatives echoed similar views while demanding strict action against the agency. “Toilets are being regularly monitored. However, a fresh inspection drive will be undertaken for the next 15 days and the agency will be taken to task if any type of anomalies are found.” assured a senior officer.

Apart from portable pay-to-use toilets, there are around 201 community toilet complexes (CTC), comprising more than 3,500 toilet seats that have been constructed in the twin city- most under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s - Nirmal Abhiyan. There have been instances in which attendants sell water for commercial use to drivers, who line up outside some toilets every day.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 06:12 PM IST