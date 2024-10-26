Mira Bhayandar: SVEEP Initiative Uses 'Mehendi' Art & Street Plays To Boost Voter Turnout In Twin-City Ahead Of Assembly Elections

The Mehendi art is part of a series of activities planned under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) a flagship program of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy across the state. |

Mira Bhayandar: Officials attached to the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly segment have put their creative foot forward to enhance the voting percentage in the forthcoming assembly elections which are scheduled to be held on 20, November.

Apart from rallies, theme-based music, and street plays, the State Election Commission (SEC) launched a unique awareness campaign through the vibrant “Mehendi” art to increase public participation in the democratic exercise.

About The Systematic Voters’ Education & Electoral Participation Program

The Mehendi art is part of a series of activities planned under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) a flagship program of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy across the state. Students, parents, and teaching staff adorned their palms with Mehendi designs incorporating messages like “Samajdari ki Pehchan, Vote Ka Nishaaan” (mark of vote, symbol of wisdom) and Aaple Mat, Aapla Adhikar” (your vote, your right) at a voter festival organised at the Urdu Medium Municipal School in Mira Road.

The voter festival received an encouraging response from citizens who had gathered in large numbers. With the addition of around 68,000 new voters, the electoral strength of the Mira Bhayandar assembly segment currently stands at 5,07,452 including-2,41,213 female voters, 2,66, 235 female voters, 11,328 voters (aged between 18 to19 years), 2,210 physically challenged voters and 5,061 voters aged above 85 years.

In the 2019 assembly polls, this segment recorded a turnout of 48.41 percent with an electoral strength of 4,39,283. SVEEP is a multi-intervention programme that reaches out through different modes and media to educate citizens and voters about the electoral process in order to increase their awareness and promote their informed participation.