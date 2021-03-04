Mira Bhayandar: Sudden transfer of MBMC chief as COVID-19 cases surge raises eyebrows

Dr. Rathod had replaced Chandrakant Dange- another IAS officer who had held the job for barely three months. “It is an ironical decision, the officer who successfully contained the pandemic during its peak stage has been given an unceremonious farewell, this at a time when the twin-city needed his services to control the alarming upward trend in the number of cases being witnessed for the past fortnight.” said a senior officer requesting anonymity.

The sudden surge in the number of fresh Covid-19 detections, coupled by comparatively lower recoveries, the active cases in the twin-city has now jumped to 632. In a span of less than ten years, the MBMC has got its tenth civic chief, reducing the post to a game of musical chairs.