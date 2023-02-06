Mira Bhayandar: Student rapes ex for ignoring texts, calls; FIR registered

Representative Image

Mira Road: The Kashimira police have arrested a student for assaulting and raping his former companion, who left him after he refused to marry her due to their different faiths, reports from Mid-Day stated. The incident reportedly took place on January 29

The accused has been identified as 22-year-old Imtiyaz Chaudhary. As per the report, Chaudhary threatened to circulate private photographs and videos of the victim unless she agreed to meet him at Mira Road.

They duo have been dating since 2021. However, after their relationship turned sour, the woman stopped responding to a Chaudhary's calls and messages.

As per the report, the man reserved a room in a Kashimira lodge and assaulted, raped, and sodomised the victim. He further harrassed her by spitting in various parts of the room, and making her lick it.

He was reportedly punishing her for not returning his calls.

After the ordeal, the woman along with a friend and a social activist reached Kashimira police station and based her statement, an FIR was registered on February 1.

The man has been booked under Sections 376 (rape), 377 (sodomy), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

