Mira Bhayandar: Decades on, ray of hope for 538 conservancy workers in MBMC

File

Staring at an uncertain future, there is a ray of hope for around 538 conservancy workers attached to the sanitation department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) who are seeking job security for their legal heirs for the past more than a decade. To resolve the long-pending issue, the state cabinet has taken an important decision of forming a sub-committee. The action followed after the Vivek Pandit-led Shramjeevi Sanghatana recently met chief minister Eknath Shinde and apprised him of the plight of the conservancy workers.

As per information sourced from MBMC’s administrative department, 538 conservancy workers who were hired on a contractual basis in 1990, were granted permanent employee status and listed on the payroll in the year 2000.

In case of on-duty demise, the heirs of the conservancy staffers are being absorbed into the payroll as a replacement. However, in a major drawback, the year 2000 was considered to complete the recruitment process. This led to a technical glitch which deprived job security to the legal heirs of the staffers as the post stood cancelled in case of retirement.

In order to rectify the mistake by their predecessors and deliver justice to the staffers, the standing committee and the general body passed resolutions in 2005 and 2006, respectively, to consider 1993 as the recruitment year and provide all benefits, including job security to legal heirs. The resolutions sent to the state government for a final nod continued to bite the dust for more than a decade.

"After our leader Vivek Pandit’s meeting with the chief minister, the state cabinet immediately took a decision to constitute a sub-committee. The civic administration will soon resend a fresh proposal to the committee and we expect the issue will be resolved soon." said office bearer of Shramjeevi Sanghatana Sultan Patel.