Mira Bhayandar: Solar Boon! Tribal hamlets in MBMC to get solar-powered street lights

In a much-needed respite to hundreds of people especially members of the tribal community, the state government authorities have approved the proposal of installing street lights running on solar energy in the far-flung areas in the forest and eco-sensitive zones in the Owala-Majiwada and Mira Bhayandar assembly constituencies.

As per the government resolution (GR), funds amounting Rs. 5 crore has been disbursed for the solar street light project under the special provision scheme for the development of basic amenities allocated for municipal corporations in the state. There are around 27 big and small hamlets and settlements in both the regions.

“Since most of these hamlets fall under the jurisdiction of forest and eco-sensitive zones, getting nods for digging activities to lay cables is an extremely tedious task. Solar-powered lamps supported by LED bulbs are affordable and eco-friendly.” said local legislator- Pratap Sarnaik who claimed the move to be a sincere effort to promote the use of renewable energy and improve the quality of life of local communities. It should be noted that some of the natives living in the far-flung hamlets have to trek at least 2 kms to reach the main road or the highway. Fear of attacks by wild animals and criminal offences by trespassers had forced residents, especially women folk of the age, to be confined within their doors after dusk. “The lights will not only bring brightness after sunset in our nondescript hamlet, but also erase the collective and abysmal feeling of neglect within them, both by society and the government.” said Barku Vartha, a tribal.