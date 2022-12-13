Mira-Bhayandar: Smartphones swapped with shiny glass bars, gang busted

Photo: Representative Image

Mira-Bhayandar: The crime detection unit of the Kashimira police have busted an interstate gang that had devised a new trick to rob people of their mobile phones.

The police said the gang members approached their targets by posing as desperate sellers or deliverymen of e-commerce portals and started a conversation with an offer of providing undelivered phones at cheaper rates.

Despite reluctance by a potential target, the suspect even showed a phone and forced the person to have a look at it. In the meantime, he would take the phone of the target under the guise of feeding his own number for any further needs and return it after putting it inside a “gifted” cover.

The suspect immediately left the spot with his accomplice on a motorcycle. A few minutes later, when the unsuspecting target opened the zip of the cover, they would find a piece of plain glass, similar to the shape and size of the phone.

The crime detection unit under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Jayant Bajbale and Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare started investigations and nabbed four people. The quartet have confessed their involvement in 12 such cases under the jurisdiction of Kashimira, Navghar, Naya Nagar, Khadakpada, Bhayandar, Pelhar and Govandi police stations. The police have also recovered 28 mobile phones worth Rs5.74 lakh and two motorcycles which were used in the crime.