 Mira Bhayandar: Smart gobblers hit twin-city roads to suck up litter
The eco-friendly machines are battery operated and are worth Rs2.46 crore

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 09:54 PM IST
Mira-Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has launched a mechanical alternative to age-old road brooming in the form of a battery-operated ‘gobbler’ that sucks up concrete, wood, grass, plastic, paper and even aluminium scrap. Officials said 12 such machines will be deployed to ensure a high standard of cleanliness while keeping pollution in check.

A bigger version of a vacuum cleaner, the machine was inaugurated at MBMC headquarters on Friday. Officials said it is equipped with a powerful suction pump and an in-built waste-collection tank. The machines will initially be put to use at crowded places like arterial roads, markets, beaches and parks.

Charging points provided in each ward

The price of each machine is Rs20.5 lakh and the state government allotted funds amounting to Rs2.4 crore under the basic amenity development scheme. The charging points have been provided in each ward and a few personnel have been trained to operate them.

Based on their performance, a decision on increasing the coverage by adding trolley-mounted and backpack vacuum litter picker machines will be taken, said an official attached to the sanitation department.

