Mira-Bhayandar Shocker! Dog strangulated to death by 3 men; attack captured on CCTV camera |

A shocking video from Mira Road has surfaced on the internet raising alarm over the issue of the safety of stray dogs. An animal activist has filed a complaint at the Mira Road East Kanakya police station against three men over an alleged assault on a stray dog.

In the video, a dog can be seen mercilessly hit by a group of men. One of them can be seen strangulating him, while the other can be seen kicking him. After the brutal assault, the dog can be seen lying in pain with no one at his assistance.

Dog feeder alleged that the stray was attacked brutally even after being ill

A local YouTube news channel interviewed a feeder that fed the dog regularly. According to the feeder, the dog named Hockey was suffering from high fever a day before the assault took place. He was taken to a vet by them and the feeders were taking care of the stray by giving him food and medicines.

As the dog was ill, he was a bit cranky, the feeder said. But he was recovering quick with his health she added. On the day of assault, when she arrived at the spot, she couldn't find the dog first. Later she discovered that he was badly injured due a brutal assault.

The dog was immediately taken to a local veterinary doctor for treatment. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the clinic.

Complaint was filed after checking the local CCTV footage

The feeder checked the CCTV footage of a camera in the locality which showed the horrific ordeal of the attack. She alleged that the dog was beaten with a stick which damaged his eye, he was also strangulated by the assailants and then tied to a pole with a rope.

The incident has sparked outrage among animal activists and they demand justice for the life of the poor dog. The feeder also demanded strict action on the attackers through her complaint.