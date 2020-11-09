Mira Bhayandar: Shiv Sena, BJP at loggerheads over creating a temporary jumbo COVID facility

Already at loggerheads over the various issues in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the strained relationship between the BJP and Sena is out in the open yet again. This time over the issue of creating a temporary jumbo facility for Covid-19 patients and unnecessary hype in dedicating a loan to the civic body for the completion of the much delayed Basic Services to Urban Poor (BSUP) project.

MBMC Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale not only registered her protest with the civic administration, but left everybody stunned by openly criticizing the Sena driven move in front of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the inaugural ceremony which took place via video-conferencing on Sunday.

Thackeray performed the “e-bhoomi-pujan” for the construction of a memorial dedicated to the late Balasaheb Thackeray in Bhayandar. The CM also digitally inaugurated projects including the 720 bedded jumbo Covid-19 facility in Bhayandar and a molecular RT-PCR (Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction) lab located in Kashimira.

A formal announcement was also made in context to dedicate Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) funds to the civic body for the completion of the much delayed Basic Services to Urban Poor (BSUP) project to rehabilitate thousands of residents who have been displaced from two slum clusters.

“The MBMC has already closed two Covid Care facilities due to reduction in cases, so wasting Rs 12 crore on a temporary jumbo facility is meaningless. The funds allotted for the BSUP via the MMRDA is not a grant but a loan. Is it right to brag loan allotments for a project which has already received funding nod from the erstwhile BJP government?” questioned Hasnale who also sought government nod for a 50% property tax waiver in the twin-city.

“Terming the Covid facility as useless is nothing but doing dalali (brokering) for private hospitals. The government’s stand is clear even if beds go empty, arrangements should be in place in case of any eventuality because every life matters. The BJP leaders have stooped too low and as usual engaged in playing dirty politics,” said Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik.

While the BJP termed the jumbo Covid unit as a wasteful expenditure, the Sena was determined to create the facility.