Mira Bhayandar: Shiv devotees in twin city celebrate Mahesh Navami

Sant Dharacharya Ji Maharaj being felicitated by Maheshwari Mandal and Maheshwari Mahasabha at Bhayandar | FPJ

The streets of Bhayandar echoed with chants of “Jai Mahesh” and “Om Namah Shivaya” as members of the Maheshwari Mandal and Maheshwari Mahasabha organised a grand shobha yatra (procession) to celebrate Mahesh Navami recently. The celebration is primarily devoted to the adoration of Lord Mahesh.

Dressed in traditional attire, around 1,000 devotees participated in the three-hour procession, which originated from Shree Salasar Dham in Geeta Nagar and culminated at Maheshwari Bhawan. The procession included bike-borne devotees and youngsters on horses dressed up like legendary heroes Chhatrapati Shivaji and Maharana Pratap.

Mahaprasad distributed at event's end

This apart from jhankis (tableaus) depicting various events from Lord Ram and Lord Shiva’s life such as Ram Darbar and Shiv Darbar.

Sant Dharacharya Ji Maharaj blessed the devotees. Earlier, he was welcomed by Mandal chief Natwar Daga and Mahasabha president Mahesh Bhutda.

Mahaprasad was distributed at the end of the event. Mr Bhutda thanked the organising committee members, including Manju Malpani, Sachin Toshniwal, Rajesh Sethi, Purshotam Darak, Pankaj Mall and Sanjeev Jakhotia.