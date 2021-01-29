Mira Bhayandar: Sex racket busted in Kashimira spa, 3 held

After an extended lull, officials from the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate have once again trained their attention on tightening the screws on immoral and vulgar activities in the twin-city.

Another high profile prostitution racket which was operating under the guise of a salon and spa was busted by the MBVV cops in Kashimira on Thursday evening.

While three people including the female pimp and operator were arrested and booked under the under section 370 of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), two women who were allegedly forced into the flesh trade were rescued from the establishment at around 5 pm on Thursday.