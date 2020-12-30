Mira Bhayandar: Sex racket busted, Bangladeshi woman rescued from Kashimira lodge

Neither it’s a business hub, nor a tourist destination but still the twin-city of Mira Bhayandar, especially the highway belt in Kashimira, has earned the tag of notoriety for having a maximum number of lodges in its jurisdiction.

The rescue of two women including a Bangladeshi national from a lodge in Kashimira, has once again exposed the nefarious activities of some unscrupulous owners who are operating prostitution dens under the guise of providing lodging and boarding facilities.

Following a tip-off that Hotel Sai Residency, a lodging and boarding facility, located on the service road of the highway in Kashimira was being used as a front for operating a prostitution racket, a team led by Police Inspector (Crime) Vijay Pawar under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare sent a decoy customer to the establishment. After confirming the information of the "pick-up" service by striking a deal with the hotel-staffers, the team swooped down on the lodge on Tuesday.

The accused were caught red handed while accepting Rs 4,000 for facilitating the rendezvous. While a quartet including manager Vijay Kadam (39), cashier Vijay Yadav (36), waiters Vijay Saav (32) and Shambu Saav (32) were taken into custody and booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act 1956.

The police team rescued two women including a 25-year-old Bangladeshi national from the clutches of the flesh trade racketeers. Both the women were allegedly pushed into prostitution racket by a gang of pimps.

However, four people including the owner and operators of the shady establishment along with a pimp who have also been named as accused in the FIR are still at large. It also came to light that the accused had been entering bogus names in the hotel register to dodge police action. Further investigations were underway.