Mira-Bhayandar: SETU Services Restored After 3-Month Closure Following Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske's Intervention |

Mira-Bhayandar: In a much-needed respite for citizens especially students, women, widows and senior citizens the district authorities resumed operations of dispensing documents including-caste certificates, domicile certificates, senior citizen cards, income certificates and non-creamy layer certificates at its SETU sub-office in Bhayandar.

Considered to be an “Electronic Bridge” between the common man and government agencies the only SETU sub-office operating from the office of the upper tehsildar near Maxus Mall in Bhayandar (west) had been abruptly shut down nearly three months ago.

Due to the closure of the SETU sub-office, applicants were forced to approach privately operating E-Seva Kendra’s operated by private players who allegedly overcharged them by fleecing thousands of rupees when the fee for dispensing documents at SETU offices is restricted at just Rs. 34.

This at a time when the state government in its recent budget has announced the ambitious Chief minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana (The Chief Minister's 'My Beloved Sister' Scheme) under which women in the age group of 21 to 65 years are eligible for direct cash transfer of Rs 1,500 in their accounts every month.

Following the announcement, a significant surge of women from various regions within the state have shown interest in enrolling in this scheme. The potential beneficiaries need to furnish various documents which are dispensed from the SETU sub-offices at affordable charges approved by the government amplifying the importance of the facility, the closure of which led to an uproar from citizens.

Realising the seriousness of the issue, recently elected MP from Thane-Naresh Mhaske immediately communicated with the district collector and ensured that the SETU sub office resumed its services from 10, July. “We have recommenced the services and are getting an average of 25 to 30 applications per day mostly from women aspiring to enrol themselves as beneficiaries in the monthly incentive scheme.” said the operator of the SETU sub-office.

“We are thankful to MP-Naresh Mhaskeji for his prompt response which resulted in the immediate resumption of SETU services.” said former municipal corporator- Rohit Suvarna. Launched in 2012, the e-governance of the ambitious SETU project ensured that people had access to various documents at the click of a button on a personal computer, or personal delivery of documents at the SETU sub-office.

Random Checks at E-Seva Facilities to End Overcharging.

Meanwhile the district administration has also constituted a four-member action committee which will conduct random checks of all e-seva kendras to ensure that the operators were not overcharging applicants. The licenses of establishments found to be fleecing applicants will be cancelled and strict action will be taken against them.