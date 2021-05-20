Mira Bhayandar: Sena, BJP praise MBMC chief in GB for curbing virus spread

The BJP and Shiv Sena members passed resolutions in the general body (GB) meeting of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) which was held through video conferencing on Wednesday.

Mooted by Neelam Dhawan (Shiv Sena) and BJP’s Suresh Khandelwal, the two different resolutions praised the efforts of civic chief Dilip Dhole and his entire team for their efforts taken to contain the pandemic in the twin-city.

Dilip Dhole in association with Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale have already geared up to confront the third wave of the epidemic which is most likely to impact children. However, the resolutions have also raised many eyebrows in the social circles owing to the disturbing case fatality death rate (CFR) which is still hovering above 2.5 percent.

Although fresh detections and the number of active cases have witnessed a significant dip in the past one month, the death toll has already mounted to 1,216 which is a cause of serious concern. With 185 casualties being reported this month, the average per day deaths continues to oscillate between 8 to 10. On the other hand, the recovery rate has improved to a healthy 94.69 percent, leading to a sharp decline in the number of active cases which now stands at 1,309 and is pegged at 2.75 percent of the total caseload.

The strict implementation of lockdown restrictions by the civic and police authorities played a significant role in the slowing down the spread of virus. The members praised the speedy commissioning of oxygen plants. While a medical oxygen generation plant designed for a capacity of 840 litres per minute (LPM) which can supply medical oxygen to 120 beds has already been commissioned in the premises of the dedicated Covid Care facility in Bhayandar, work is in progress to set up another plant at Appasaheb Dharmadhikari Covid treatment facility in Mira Road. It will have a capacity to fill 200 jumbo cylinders. The civic administration has adopted the Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) technology for both the plants.