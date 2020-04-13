Mira Bhayandar sees highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases; 11 new cases in Mira Road, count surges to 47

From 36 COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday, the number of positive cases in the twin-city of Mira Bhayandar has surged to 47 on Monday. This is the highest single-day jump in the twin-city.

The increase of 11 cases has been registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) within a span of less than 24 hours. Notably, seven out of the 11 positive cases have been reported from the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road.

Till last week, the highest single-day increase was limited to seven cases. The huge upward trend in MBMC’s corona-graph has set alarm bells ringing for citizens and the health department. Moreover, swab test reports of 49 people were still awaited.

The MBMC has so far registered 47 positive cases out of which two patients have recovered (tested negative after treatment) and two patients succumbed to the infection. A total of 1034 people in the twin-city with a travel history abroad had been under home quarantine out of which 371 completed the 14 day period, till Monday.

427 people were still under home quarantine and another 126 under observation at the quarantine cell in Bhayandar (east). 60 people are currently admitted to isolation wards at hospitals in Bhayandar and Mumbai.