Mira-Bhayandar: Seeking refund, woman loses Rs 69K to 'helpline' fraud

Online fraud |

Mira-Bhayandar: A 38-year-old woman from Mira Road became the latest target of helpline fraud after she lost more than Rs 62,000, while seeking refund of a failed Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transaction amounting Rs. 5,000.

In her complaint to the Naya Nagar police, the woman, who works with a private firm in Mumbai, said she had attempted to transfer Rs. 5,000 through IMPS from the mobile application of her bank account.

Although the amount was deducted from her account it was not credited to the beneficiary's account. To get a reversal credit of the failed transaction, the woman looked for the bank’s customer care number on the online search engine. The woman dialed the number but not before verifying the name on a call-identifying application.

The person who received the call, under the pretext of helping her in reversing the amount, asked her download an application from the Play Store. The woman complied, after which she received five messages within 10 minutes of online transfers totalling 69,498 from her account.

The cyber-crooks apparently used the app to gain remote access and steal sensitive data to execute the fraudulent transfers on the online platform.

Unsuspecting callers have been swindled after calling up fake helpline numbers which are placed online by the cyber criminals. Meanwhile, an offence in this context has been registered at the Naya Nagar police station against the yet-to-be identified accused.