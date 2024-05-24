Mira-Bhayandar: Scribbled Note Found In Deceased's Trouser Pocket Helps Cops Crack Blind Murder Case | Representative image

A piece of paper scribbled with four letters found from the trouser of a deceased man not only played a pivotal role in ascertaining his identity but also helped cops in solving the blind murder case with the arrest of one of his killers. According to officials from the Pelhar police station, they were informed about the presence of a decomposed body lying in a drain adjacent to the highway in Nallasopara on 10, May.

An accidental death report (ADR) was registered at the Pelhar police station. The police recovered a piece of paper from the pocket of his trouser with four letters-ESEL written on it. After surfing the online search engine to find clues about ESEL, the police team led by senior police inspector- Jitendra Vankoti found nearly 150 mobile numbers related to establishments matching the letters.

The police established contact on the phone numbers and zeroed-in to a studio in Mankhurd. It came to light that a person identified as-Santosh Kumar Yadav, who provided junior artists for film shoots in the studio had been missing since 7, May. The police established contact with his family members which led to confirmation that the body was of Yadav. Meanwhile post-mortem reports also confirmed death due to head injury, prompting the police to convert the ADR into a case of murder.

The crime detection team conducted investigations and learnt that Yadav had recently bagged a contract of providing junior artists which had apparently angered his colleague-Sunny Sunil Singh (26) who is also into the same profession.

The police immediately activated their mobile surveillance and alerted their informers which led to the arrest of Singh while he was preparing to flee the city. After sustained interrogations, Singh confessed to the crime which he had committed with the help of his two accomplices.

The trio invited Yadav for a binge session in Nallasopara, following which they lifted a stone and smashed his head repeatedly leading to his death due to serious head injuries. While Sunil has been arrested and booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence related to the offence) of the IPC, his accomplices are still at large.