Mira Bhayandar: School clerk held for siphoning off fees amounting to ₹50 lakh | Representative image

Mira Bhayandar: The Naya Nagar police arrested a female clerk working for a private educational institution in Mira Road on alleged charges of siphoning off funds amounting more than ₹50 lakh from the fees account. The action followed in response to a complaint filed by the principal of Banegar English High School and Junior College in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road regarding mismatch of funds received towards fees from students.

School balance sheet showed deficit of ₹50 lakh

In his complaint to the police, the principal stated that the management was receiving complaints from parents that despite paying the fees, they were being asked to clear the due amount. The balance sheet also showed a deficit of ₹50,31,450 between January 2023 to May 2023.

Mgmt. conducts internal probe

Sensing something fishy, the management conducted an internal probe and found that the angles of a particular closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera was deliberately changed. The CCTV camera was restored to its original position. Investigations led to the alleged involvement of a clerk identified as Shaikh Mehnaz, who according to the police and the complainant was captured in the CCTV while putting a part of the collected as fees into her handbag.

“While the clerk has been arrested and booked under section 408 of the IPC for criminal breach of trust, several incriminating documents related to investments, along with valuables and cash have been recovered from her house indicating diversion of more funds in a fraudulent manner,” said a police officer. The suspect has been remanded to police custody till June 9. Further investigations were underway.