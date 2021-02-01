Mira Bhayandar: Rs 14 lakh valuables fail to tempt debt-ridden auto driver

“I immediately went to the Kashimira police station and handed over the bag to the on-duty personnel and left. I am relieved to know that the bag has reached its rightful owner. I was destined to do it,” says a visibly humble- Iftekhar.

“Along with other valuables including gold ornaments, the bag contained a couple of mobile phones on the virtue of which we tried to establish contact with the owner. In the meanwhile missing object reports were also scanned and we found a matching complaint which led us to the rightful owner. Our detection team also took efforts to find the lost bag. We are really proud of honest and selfless citizens like Iftekhar,” said API Yogesh Deshmukh.

The woman was in-tears after getting back the bag. It is interesting to note that despite the fact that he has been unable to clear the EMI’s of his auto-rickshaw for the past four months, Iftekhar did not succumb to any kind of greed and did not have a slightest hesitation in returning the bag. “This is not the first time. He has returned laptops and a couple of mobile phones left behind by passengers in the past. Our entire family is proud of him.” said his kin-Shaista Shaikh. The Kashimira police felicitated Iftekhar for his act of honesty.

Sharp contrast

The incident is in sharp contrast to a lost and found case reported from the twin-city last week in which the police had to launch an investigation to trace down an auto-rickshaw driver who had fled to his native place in Uttar Pradesh with a bag containing expensive clothes and gold ornaments worth Rs. 2.5 lakh which was left behind by a passenger.