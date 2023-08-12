Mira-Bhayandar Road Rage: Car Rams Into Bikers, One Dead

Representational Image

Mira-Bhayandar: In a terrifying case of road rage attack, a 26-year-old driver was arrested after he deliberately rammed his Indica car into a motorcycle leaving the rider and his friend who was riding a pillion seriously injured. The incident took place on July 29 and the rider who has been identified as Tarang Pramod Singh succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the J J Hospital on August 10.

A charge of murder has been added against the driver of the car Dvane Anthony D’Souza who was earlier arrested and booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the deceased and his friend Mukesh Anil Soni were returning from Kashimira towards their homes in Bhayandar West, when the car brushed against their bike apparently while overtaking near the S K Stone signal in Mira Road, causing the rider to lose control as both fell off on the road.

However, the car driver sped off. The duo picked up a stone, clicked a photograph of the number plate on their mobile phone and started chasing the car. The pursuit went on till Rai village on the Uttan road when Soni hurled a stone at the car. Both then turned back to resume their homebound journey. However, the car driver came back and deliberately rammed into them leaving both the riders seriously injured. While Soni escaped with minor injuries, Tarang who sustained severe head injuries succumbed later. The deceased was a property dealer.